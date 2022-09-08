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Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/supernatural-healing-strategies/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "We have now entered a season of getting greater revelation and healing.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I go into the details of what The LORD is releasing having to do with the new revelation and healing — it is supernatural healing strategies!"