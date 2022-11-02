Breaking Now: Arizona Bishops Attempt to Cancel Catholics

Catholic Crackdown: The Arizona Conference of Catholic Bishops has publicly denounced a pro-life and pro-family Catholic nonprofit, just days before the US Midterm Elections. The Culture of Death, LGBT agenda, and so much more are being pushed on Catholics — with leadership doing nothing to inform the faithful of how to build a culture of life. LifeSiteNews has stepped in, offering clarity & guidance during the most important midterm election season to date. Get the full interview with John Yep of Catholics for Catholics to hear what Arizona Church leadership insists on silencing.

CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_John_Yep_110222

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_John_Yep_110222

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten