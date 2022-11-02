Create New Account
Breaking Now: Arizona Bishops Attempt to Cancel Catholics
LifeSiteNews
Catholic Crackdown: The Arizona Conference of Catholic Bishops has publicly denounced a pro-life and pro-family Catholic nonprofit, just days before the US Midterm Elections. The Culture of Death, LGBT agenda, and so much more are being pushed on Catholics — with leadership doing nothing to inform the faithful of how to build a culture of life. LifeSiteNews has stepped in, offering clarity & guidance during the most important midterm election season to date. Get the full interview with John Yep of Catholics for Catholics to hear what Arizona Church leadership insists on silencing.

arizonacatholic bishopscatholicsim

