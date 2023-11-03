Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
9 Consecutive Months Of Downward-Revised Job Reports
channel image
Son of the Republic
581 Subscribers
39 views
Published Yesterday

Things aren’t good.

The October jobs report dropped this morning.

The gubment is going to great lengths to cover up growing economic problems.


Key Take-Aways

* An astounding one-third of total jobs added were government hires!

* Non-farm payroll numbers have been revised downward every single month in 2023. Insanity.

* August was revised down by 62K jobs.

* September was revised down by 39K jobs.

* The last time we had 7 straight months of downward revisions was during the Great Financial Crisis.

* Now we’ve had 9 consecutive months of negative revisions.

* The economy is great as long as they spend the sh!t out of your future — and your kids’ and grandkids’.


The full clip is linked below.


Hedgeye Risk Management | WTF? 9 Months In A Row Of Negative Jobs Report Revisions (3 November 2023)

https://youtu.be/Zh9Oqu9yo3c

Keywords
depressioneconomygovernment spendingeconomicseconomic collapsefinancial collapserecessionusuryeconomic crisisfinancial crisisjobs reportdebt slaveryeconomic disasterfinancial disasterbidenflationbidenomicsdebt trapkeith mcculloughdebt enslavementdownward revisionhedgeyeemployment reportnegative revisionnon-farm payrollsdeficit spending

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket