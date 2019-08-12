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The DeepState Believes We Won’t Do Anything About Their CONSPIRACY, CORRUPTION & COVER-UP - 1598-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
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12 views • August 12, 2019
“They will get away with whatever you let them get away with…” -William Milton Cooper

The New York City medical examiner said Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy results are expected Sunday afternoon, according to WNBC. Attorney General William Barr said Epstein’s death “raises serious questions” and confirmed the inspector general would open an investigation into the circumstances of the death. Epstein’s suicide came a day after thousands of documents were released that included depositions, police reports, photographs and flight logs revealing new details into what federal prosecutors call Epstein’s longtime sex-trafficking operation.

Guest: Maj Toure is a Solutionary Hip Hop artist turned 2nd Amendment activist from North Philly. His following began after he was featured on the cover of the Philadelphia Weekly as "the Prophet of Philadelphia." He founded the Black Guns Matter movement in 2015 and advocates for 2nd amendment education and information for urban communities. Maj has been featured in the New York Times, Breitbart News, National Public Radio, Fox News, CNN, BET, Essence, and Vice News for his out of the box approach to 2nd amendment advocacy. Maj is on a 50 states tour educating urban Americans on their 2nd amendment rights and responsibilities.
Website: https://blackgunsmatter.myshopify.com/
TWITTER - https://twitter.com/MAJTOURE?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/blackgunsmattermajtoure/

E-Militia Article: Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy results are expected today, medical examiner says http://ow.ly/Q8Cb30pkS52
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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