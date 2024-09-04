✈️💥🇺🇦 Guided bombs struck a major logistics center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the settlement of Chasov Yar.

Paratroopers from the 98th Airborne Division identified locations of Ukrainian Armed Forces concentrations near the settlement of Chasov Yar.

A FAB-1500 bomb hit a major logistics center in the settlement of Konstantinovka. Four FAB-500 bombs were dropped on a large concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces in the settlement of Shevchenko, southwest of Chasov Yar.





Via: @EnotHersonVDV



