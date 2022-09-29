Kash Patel Drops kudos on Anons

Kash yesterday said he talks regularly with Devin and President Trump and they are all impressed with anons: "You know Devin and I talk regularly, and you know, I talk with the President all the time as well, and we’re just blown away at the amount of acumen some of these people have and how quick they are to grab it and suss through it and sort of thin it down and make it presentable."

So Kash talks about anons with Trump? 🥰🥰🥰