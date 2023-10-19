Create New Account
Israeli Warplanes Strike Buildings Near Al-Quds Hospital In Gaza
The Prisoner
123 views
Published Yesterday

Lots of casualties reported here.

So far, 3100 Palestinians were killed and more 9900 were injured during the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza.

Source @Real World News

Keywords
gazaal-quds hospitalairstrike nearby

