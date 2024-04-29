🔥Op Limp Pimp🔥





Shanice is approximately 4'8" - 4.9" and the first time I met her, she offered to sell me "Blues."



She is one of nearly 3 dozen women so far, and one definitely male drag prostitute, I have seen working the streets.



Most of these women remain enslaved to big bullies, who are clear-eyed, cruel, and able to treat them as slaves because these bullies hold the poisons everyone is addicted to.



The Street Code that the WSCC must abide by is a VERY murky Code when it comes to the "Women."



Children are black and white.



Should the coward Men who are under control of the wicked Men become convinced you are coming to get the Women off the streets... there will be consequences and much resistance which will destroy a newly created Lifeline for children being victimized, held in captivity, or missing.



Providing the Women prayers, Bibles, and Helping Captives Lifeline is as far as WSCC can do publicly.



There is a Secret Hand, however, where our Heavenly Father will get much Glory with no one knowing the details beyond those who acted to glorify God.



We do not fear a death our LORD conquered.



We fear only God.



If you are willing to join Laborers in the field, support our Ministry Volunteers, and/or send Material Support, please email:



[email protected]



To host a VOP Team in your Community to form a Coalition in your State, text "My State" with the State name to 520-500-4506.



Pray for Shanice and all the oppressed across the Nation.



Give these souls hope in Christ however our Almighty God calls you to do so.



Campaign for Christ alone, and you will be greatly rewarded in Heaven.



Go and bless others today.



We love you all.



🙂 Lewis & Cat



