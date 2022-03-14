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Aliens Will Be Used to Explain the Rapture Declares UFO Expert Billy Crone
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1243 views • March 14, 2022
UFOs and aliens are the new “mega” religion of the 21st century, according to UFO expert and founder of Get a Life Ministries, Pastor Billy Crone. Thanks to the theory of evolution and the power of Hollywood movies, aliens dominate the landscape of American pop culture and religion. Billy describes how aliens will be used to explain the rapture of the church, and that their appearance will be one of the greatest mass deceptions of the end times. In addition, Billy discusses how Darwin’s theory of evolution ties into the world’s fascination with aliens, why AI technology is needed to fulfill some prophecies in Revelation, and how alien narratives are being manipulated to attempt to discredit Christianity and pave the way for a one world government.


TAKEAWAYS

UFOs and aliens will be one of the greatest deceptions in the end times

Secular researchers declare that “aliens” are actually demons

Medical examinations of abductees are reminiscent of the medieval tales of encounters with demons in occult initiation rituals

New Agers are channeling messages from aliens (demons) to explain away the rapture


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Keywords
deceptionevolutionalienshollywoodufochristianairapturedemonnew world orderpop culturerevelationdarwinnew agebilly croneget a life ministriestina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
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