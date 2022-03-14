Aliens Will Be Used to Explain the Rapture Declares UFO Expert Billy Crone

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TAKEAWAYS
UFOs and aliens will be one of the greatest deceptions in the end times
Secular researchers declare that “aliens” are actually demons
Medical examinations of abductees are reminiscent of the medieval tales of encounters with demons in occult initiation rituals
New Agers are channeling messages from aliens (demons) to explain away the rapture
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