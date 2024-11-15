Is this PLOT going to Start the Internal Revolution? 11/15/2024

There is a Plot among the Democrats NOT to certify the Election. So even though President Trump was elected, this may cause him not to be inaugurated in January. Could we see the Internal Revolution should this situation cause a Civil War?

00:00 – Intro

02:22 – Declare Trump Disqualified

06:30 – Civil War

12:29 – Lethal Force on US Citizens

16:35 – Post-Election Civil War & Prophecies

24:46 – Our Sponsors





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support