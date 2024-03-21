Create New Account
💥Explosions in Kiev! - a little past 4:00 AM, early Thursday morning in Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1012 Subscribers
108 views
Published 16 hours ago

💥Explosions in Kiev! 

The "whistle" of the X-101 can be heard in the videoOther videos and photos, smokey sky, a fire started somewhere. 

Best video so far. This was a little after 4:00 AM Kiev time, Thursday morning.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

