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Covid -19 Vaccine Ingrediants!
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773 views • February 05, 2021
WOW here’s some more truth everyone 🤣
Coviddd vaccine print out ..... from a hospital worker ...
check this about the covidddddds vacccccccinnnne
I am a life long truther who has been deplatformed more than Donald Trump.
Follow me on Face Book at GregWyatt
GregWyatt.net
I am the Father to Weston and Emily who are severly vaccine injured adults.
My son Weston is 23 years old and functions at the level of a 3 year old. My daughter Emily is now 21 and functions at the level of a seven year old.
0ver 700 videos are on YouTube at AreVaccinesSafe?
Thanks for your support and prayers.
Life is Hell!
Coviddd vaccine print out ..... from a hospital worker ...
check this about the covidddddds vacccccccinnnne
I am a life long truther who has been deplatformed more than Donald Trump.
Follow me on Face Book at GregWyatt
GregWyatt.net
I am the Father to Weston and Emily who are severly vaccine injured adults.
My son Weston is 23 years old and functions at the level of a 3 year old. My daughter Emily is now 21 and functions at the level of a seven year old.
0ver 700 videos are on YouTube at AreVaccinesSafe?
Thanks for your support and prayers.
Life is Hell!
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