Patriot Confederation - Mike Vilardi Interview (December 5, 2023)

Every patriot has an obligation to question authority. Those who are honest are not concerned with your watchful vigilance and those with integrity are not concerned with your discernment. Every American is obligated to voice their concerns and stand up for their freedoms and liberties. Ladies and gentlemen, we are the men in the arena, we are the Patriot Confederation! Proudly hosted by John Grosvenor and "Bad Billy" Painter! This week Mike Vilardi joins the show.





The Bearded Patriots

https://thebeardedpatriots.com





"Bad Billy" Painter

https://outlawradioabs.com





John Grosvenor

https://www.truckersunitedforfreedom.com/





Mike Vilardi

https://www.mikevilardishow.com/





SHOP OUR AFFILIATES!

Caravan To Midnight Store

https://ctmstore.com/?ref=psjtkm6fxazt





MyPillow (Use promo code OUTLAW)

https://www.mypillow.com/outlaw





My Patriot Supply

https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6160799.2dbdad





Patriot Cigar Company (Use promo code OUTLAW)

https://www.mypatriotcigars.com/usa/OUTLAW/





We The People Holsters

https://www.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=ml&ti=922389&pw=311353





Tactical Brotherhood

https://www.thetacticalbrotherhood.com/?rfsn=6702437.a73869f&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=6702437.a73869f





Concealed Carry

https://www.concealedcarry.com/?aid=655





Red Pill University Enrollment

https://redpilluniversity.org/ref/162/?campaign=TheBeardedPatriots





Noble Gold Investments

https://noblegoldirasilverira.com/click.track?cid=444171&afid=562224&adid=&utm_medium=&utm_source=&AffiliateReferenceID=1111111





Silver Lining Herbs

https://www.silverliningherbs.com/discount/OUTLAW





Patriot's Cave

https://ls2-store-2.myshopify.com/?rfsn=7595359.80fea3&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7595359.80fea3





Mammoth Nation (Use promo code TIBN4USA)

https://mammothnation.com/#TIBN





BRAVE Books (Use promo code TIBN4USA)

https://shop.bravebooks.us/?sca_ref=4349118.xD0lju0zfS&utm_source=affiliate_program&utm_medium=uppromote&utm_campaign=john-grosvenor&utm_source=affiliate_program&utm_medium=uppromote&utm_campaign=john-grosvenor