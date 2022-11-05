Create New Account
Kate Shemirani: Reversing Diabetes, Heart Disease & High Blood Pressure
Sons of Liberty
Published 18 days ago |

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to talk about reversing, yes reversing diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure. While doctors will talk to you about pills, surgeries and all sorts of things that will, no doubt, make you even sicker, Kate shares practical things, pointing back to Creation-based medicine, the foods and such that the Creator gave us to sustain ourselves in a healthy manner.


Keywords
diabetesheart diseasehigh blood pressurekate shemirani

