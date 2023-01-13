Video #4 Covid 19: Concise Report: Did Jesus reveal a better Plan? 2021

The Pandemic: A Concise Report. 30 minutes to understand what happened (Sept. 2021)In the last few years we have all battled the Covid 19 pandemic.

So by August 2021, there was pressure on me to get the brand new but barely tested vaccination. I was quite willing to.

But before I went to the clinic I knew to check God’s unfailing word. It provides wisdom that can be applied to many if not all of life’s situations.

What did I find? The Bible reminds us that there is always another side to the story whatever that story is. Proverbs 18:17- - “In a lawsuit the first to speak seems right, until someone comes forward and cross-examines.” (NIV)

So motivated by some of the concerns about the vaccine, I started doing my OWN research with readily available online but reliable sources.

I quickly realized that I should NOT get the vaccination.

Why? I saw that the same methodology used to repress cigarette smoking risks for 50 years, and abortion health risks for 20 years being were being used to silence the vaccination health risks-- AND the already proven successful alternatives. (WATCH VIDEO # CENSORED; THE 4 WAYS TRUSTED MEDICAL AUTHORITIES CENSOR MEDICAL TRUTH)

Although I wasn’t shocked, I was so sad- I grieved for a week because it meant we could no longer unquestionably trust those who were supposed to be protecting us. We could no longer trust as we once did our personal physician. He now appears to indirectly under the control of Big Pharma, because big Pharma seems to indirectly control the medical associations.

Covid 19 was a horrific event. Children have failed as they were isolated at home- many were abused.

Youth have failed as substance abuse and suicide skyrocketed.

Marriages and businesses have failed under the pressure.

Churches have split and the faith of many has failed.

In apologetics settings- the most commonly asked question about God is this: “How can a loving God let bad things happen?”

The answer in part is that when truth and love are applied, policies and procedures are followed. Manmade disasters DON’T usually happen. But if they do God provides a plan.

Within a couple months of Covid 19 hitting our shores in the early days of 2020, God had revealed a plan to some praying medical researchers.

Within weeks they were demonstrating that IT WAS WORKING. This plan allowed the poorest countries and the most remote out back pharmacies to help.

They could dispense already approved safe and effective, powerful and CHEAP drugs- drugs already on their shelves--drugs which kept the Covid sick from needing hospitalization. These drugs let the sick recover at home, while building their natural immunity.

What happened to Jesus’ plan? What happens when you get vaccinated?

Please watch this documentary from 2021. Sadly- time has proven its concerns were valid.

