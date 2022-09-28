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Christmas Songs in 1800s America
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53 views • September 28, 2022
What were the earlier Americans singing in their churches, even going back hundreds of years ago?
You may be surprised !
Originally uploaded in 2015 (in the low bandwidth days of youtube) this one has been one of our most shared videos over the years, which is a good thing if we want the heavenly Father's blessings back, Amen?
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