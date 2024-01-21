Create New Account
Brighton Palestine Protest Churchill Square Shopping Centre 20th January 2024
A mass flash action protest for Gaza including leaflet drop + Artist Action Brighton drawing attention to the genocide case against Israel being heard in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

The local paper's report of this here:
https://www.theargus.co.uk/news/24063578.palestine-campaigners-stage-protest-brightons-churchill-square

#freepalestine
#ceasefirenow

Keywords
protestenglandpalestinebrightonfree palestineceasefire nowfree gazamass flash actionchurchill squareshopping centre

