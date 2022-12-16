Edward Dowd: CAUSE UNKNOWN – Or is It?

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







The New American Published December 15, 2022

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thenewamerican.locals.com!

In 2021, when the "lifesaving" Covid shots arrived, it was expected that the all-cause mortality rate, which had slightly increased in 2020, would go down, yet the opposite happened: unexplainably, deaths have not just shifted from older to younger people, but have also reached historic heights. According to the insurance data, most of the deaths were not attributed to Covid.

In this interview with The New American, Edward Dowd discusses his just-published book "Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022," which serves as a thoroughly documented proof of the spike in deaths and disabilities precisely coinciding with mass vaccination campaigns and mandates of experimental gene therapies (aka "Covid vaccines"). The devastating implications of deaths and injuries hitting the most able-bodied Americans constitute a national security threat that the government and healthcare agencies continue to ignore, which suggests a massive coverup, said Mr. Dowd. He added that in the near future, the excess mortality will likely remain well above the normal rate – and might even re-accelerate.

"Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022" is available on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Cause-Epidemic-Sudden-Childrens-Defense/dp/1510776397/ref=sr_1_1?crid=PNH6A727XAG3&keywords=cause+unknown%2C+ed+dowd&qid=1671033232&sprefix=cause+un%2Caps%2C54&sr=8-1) and Skyhorse Publishing (https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510776395/cause-unknown/).

To learn more about Mr. Dowd’s company Phinance Technologies and its Humanity Projects, please click go to https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Humanity%20Projects.asp

Edward Dowd on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/EdwardDowd



