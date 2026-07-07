21 Million Songs in AI Training The Investigation That Shook the Music Industry

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🎵 Did AI secretly learn from millions of copyrighted songs without permission?
The battle between artists and AI companies is heating up, and the outcome could redefine the future of music, copyright, and creativity itself.
👀 Is this innovation... or infringement?
🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description and discover the complete story.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/78l949HFEjkPu3Wx1BkjSc?si=b758c7ad1e654e40
#aimusic
#musicindustry
#AITraining
#GenerativeAI
#AIvsHuman
#musicbusiness
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