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Dott. Alberto Donzelli - I rischi delle mascherine 18 Aprile 2021
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831 views • April 18, 2021
Dal canale Youtube LA CURA https://youtu.be/J4S8uQMTu_4
Pubblicato il 13 Ottobre 2020
Medico, membro Consiglio Direttivo-Comitato Scientifico Fondazione Allineare Sanità e Salute, esperto di Sanità Pubblica. Già membro del Consiglio Superiore di Sanità.
Pubblicato il 13 Ottobre 2020
Medico, membro Consiglio Direttivo-Comitato Scientifico Fondazione Allineare Sanità e Salute, esperto di Sanità Pubblica. Già membro del Consiglio Superiore di Sanità.
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