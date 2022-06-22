Time to rise Kingdom Fam! Proof satans rule is NOW over!

Many people think that we are living in the last days of the planet. This has been the trick the enemy has pulled on the church. When in reality it is the last days of satans rule on the planet.

We are now in the eternal Kingdom Age where God's children who are actually Kings under King Jesus are to take possession of the nations. We must loose the fear of this false demonic authority.

A superior Kingdom is now here. I WILL PROVE TO YOU TODAY GOD'S PEOPLE ARE TO BE TAKING BACK CONTROL OF THIS PLANET NOW. This earth is ours in Christ and we are supposed to be sending all these evil spirits to the lake of fire!

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