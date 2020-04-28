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microStretching: A Guide for Athletic Trainers
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7 views • April 28, 2020
The microStretching Recovery and Regeneration based out of Toronto, Ontario Canada is now offering a BOC approved CE courses. Our work has been featured on FOX Sports Channel with the Milwaukee Bucks of the NBA as well with Vancouver Canucks of the NHL. This introductory video for Athletic Trainers will assist them with understanding the concept of how compensatory shifts in the body that result from injury or overuse can lead to career limiting injuries. Our program of diagnosis, testing and rehabilitation has assisted in the return of many athletes to competition. We have also worked with the public at our clinics to alleviate chronic pain and restore range of motion.
For more information visit us at:
microStretching.com
For more information visit us at:
microStretching.com
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