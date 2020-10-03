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[RBG] - Liberalios epochos pabaiga - 2020 10 03 - QdraLT
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6636 views • October 03, 2020
Pokalbis su besisvečiuojančia laidoje Liepa, bei LTanon įžvalgos nesenai mirusios JAV Aukščiausio teismo teisėjos Ruth Bader Ginsburg tema. Ką ši mirtis keičia JAV politikoje ir mūsų kasdienybėje?
Kviečiame žiūrėti laidą :)
Kviečiame žiūrėti laidą :)
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