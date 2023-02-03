Create New Account
TEDDY INTERVIEWS NAVY SEAL ELI CRANE – AMERICA’S BACKBONE IN DC
Published 15 days ago
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


Feb 2, 2023


Interview with Congressman and fmr Navy SEAL Eli Crane. We discuss Washington DC, the McCarthy speaker vote and changes he intends to bring for the American people. Eli Crane was one of the 6 Republican non-McCarthy votes for the House Speakership. Is Eli Crane now holding the America First banner as a fresh fighter in DC? I think he is.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v283lvo-live-1pm-teddy-interviews-navy-seal-eli-crane-americas-backbone-in-dc.html


