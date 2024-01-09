Create New Account
Do our enemies believe the story about Biden's SecDef? | Col. (ret) Kurt Schlichter
GalacticStorm
54 views
Published Yesterday

Do our enemies believe the story about Biden's SecDef? Kurt Schlichter with Sebastian Gorka | AMERICA First


Sebastian talks to "Colonel K," Kurt Schlichter, about his new book "The Attack," which postulates several scenarios in which America could fall victim to a major terrorist attack due to the open-borders crisis.


Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

Visit https://SebGorka.com for more!

Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289

Keywords
kurt schlichtersebastian gorkaamerica firstbiden regimesec defense

