BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BERKELEY YMCA ⚧ WELCOMES WHAMEN
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 1 week ago

WomenAreReal - Today WomenAreReal stood w/Elizabeth Kenney, who encountered a naked man in the women’s locker room at the Berkeley YMCA.


The YMCA doesn’t see a problem. We do.


We had many productive conversations. This wasn’t one.


Affirming parents will be the last holdouts.


Source: https://x.com/WomenAreReals/status/1908654396260704452


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9rq97n [thanks to https://x.com/WomenAreReals/status/1908654396260704452/photo/3 and https://x.com/tko16301630/status/1914789223414243455 🐦]


BREAKING: A man at the North Kansas City YMCA in Missouri reportedly entered the WOMEN’s locker room and exposed his p*nis to a 7-YEAR-OLD girl and her mother.


When confronted by the mother, the man reportedly said, “Honey, I’m a woman.”


YMCA released a statement saying, “individuals are allowed to use the locker room or restroom that they identify with.”


Local police have opened an investigation for indecent exposure.


https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1914697986946252915

Keywords
transapocalypsemulti pronged offensiveexcuse me its maamberkeley ymcaelizabeth kinneywomenarereal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy