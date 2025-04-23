BERKELEY YMCA ⚧ WELCOMES WHAMEN

WomenAreReal - Today WomenAreReal stood w/Elizabeth Kenney, who encountered a naked man in the women’s locker room at the Berkeley YMCA.





The YMCA doesn’t see a problem. We do.





We had many productive conversations. This wasn’t one.





Affirming parents will be the last holdouts.





Source: https://x.com/WomenAreReals/status/1908654396260704452





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9rq97n [thanks to https://x.com/WomenAreReals/status/1908654396260704452/photo/3 and https://x.com/tko16301630/status/1914789223414243455 🐦]





BREAKING: A man at the North Kansas City YMCA in Missouri reportedly entered the WOMEN’s locker room and exposed his p*nis to a 7-YEAR-OLD girl and her mother.





When confronted by the mother, the man reportedly said, “Honey, I’m a woman.”





YMCA released a statement saying, “individuals are allowed to use the locker room or restroom that they identify with.”





Local police have opened an investigation for indecent exposure.





https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1914697986946252915