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Ricardo Delgado Martín & La Quinta Columna wants you to know that we know
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962 views • July 12, 2021
This is a video from Ricardo Delgado Martín letting all government officials know what they are up to and the assault on all humanity which is currently taking place. Now, on only Spain is on to you, but other universities in Chile and Uruguay are coming to the same conclusions. The COVID-19 vaccine vials contain graphene oxide. This is toxic to our organism! These are crimes against the world's population and this must be stopped!
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