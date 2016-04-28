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[Apr 28, 2016] Bush Admits Government Gives Media Prepackaged News Reports
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27 views • April 22, 2020
This video tells us something very important. That the news media is given prepackaged news stories that have been produced by the Government using tax payers money to be shown on the news with no disclosure as to where the video came from.
This is a Presidential News Conference 3/16/05. The journalist is Ken Herman speaking to then President George W. Bush. Andrea Mitchell reported shortly after that "for millions of viewers, the government has found the best way to spin the news is to produce the stories itself... On issues from Medicare to pharm prices, hundreds of local stations are running stories extolling Bush administration policies, reaching tens of millions of people. But all these reports were written and distributed by the administration and its public relations firms -- not by journalists." Christopher Lee writes in The Washington Post about the memos the White House sent out last week, insisting "that it is legal for federal agencies to feed TV stations prepackaged news stories that do not disclose the government's role in producing them." Those memos essentially overruled a Feb. 17 memo from Comptroller General David M. Walker. Lee writes: "In an interview yesterday, Walker said the administration's approach is both contrary to appropriations law and unethical. "'This is more than a legal issue. It's also an ethical issue and involves important good government principles, namely the need for openness in connection with government activities and expenditures,' Walker said." McClellan addressed the issue in his briefing a day after saying "As long as this is factual information about department or agency programs, it is perfectly appropriate," he said. In fact, he added, "I think agencies and departments have an obligation to provide the American people with factual information about their programs." Here's how Ken Herman reported it for Cox News Service: "The White House, intent on continuing to crank out 'video news releases' that look like television news stories, has told government agency heads to ignore a Government Accountability Office memo criticizing the practice as illegal propaganda."
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This is a Presidential News Conference 3/16/05. The journalist is Ken Herman speaking to then President George W. Bush. Andrea Mitchell reported shortly after that "for millions of viewers, the government has found the best way to spin the news is to produce the stories itself... On issues from Medicare to pharm prices, hundreds of local stations are running stories extolling Bush administration policies, reaching tens of millions of people. But all these reports were written and distributed by the administration and its public relations firms -- not by journalists." Christopher Lee writes in The Washington Post about the memos the White House sent out last week, insisting "that it is legal for federal agencies to feed TV stations prepackaged news stories that do not disclose the government's role in producing them." Those memos essentially overruled a Feb. 17 memo from Comptroller General David M. Walker. Lee writes: "In an interview yesterday, Walker said the administration's approach is both contrary to appropriations law and unethical. "'This is more than a legal issue. It's also an ethical issue and involves important good government principles, namely the need for openness in connection with government activities and expenditures,' Walker said." McClellan addressed the issue in his briefing a day after saying "As long as this is factual information about department or agency programs, it is perfectly appropriate," he said. In fact, he added, "I think agencies and departments have an obligation to provide the American people with factual information about their programs." Here's how Ken Herman reported it for Cox News Service: "The White House, intent on continuing to crank out 'video news releases' that look like television news stories, has told government agency heads to ignore a Government Accountability Office memo criticizing the practice as illegal propaganda."
Enjoying My Work? I could use your support so that I can continue doing what I have been...
asking questions others are afraid to. The support option is provided for those who see value in what I am doing and would like to help. Thank you to those who have supported me thus far.
Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism
Venmo: @jeranism
Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
✉EMAIL ME: [email protected]
✉EMAIL BOB: [email protected]
▶GLOBEBUSTERS http://bit.ly/gbchannel SUN 12PM PT
▶JERANISMRAW: http://bit.ly/youtubetfr MON 6PM-8PM PT
▶TRUTHFREQUENCYRADIO: http://bit.ly/trraw
▶WEBSITE/FAQ's/VIDS/LINKS/ASK: http://jeranism.com
▶TWITTER: http://twitter.com/jeranism
➕PLEASE NOTE
My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
☑️ It was useless
☑️ It was a personal attack or name calling or about my family
☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
☑️ You have no avatar or channel history
☑️ You have a fake account
☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
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