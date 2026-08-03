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Georgia Tree's Refusal to Respond
Secret Harbour Sessions
Secret Harbour Sessions
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I write again with increasing disappointment and anger at your continued failure to respond to the straightforward policy questions I first sent to you on 21 July 2026, and have subsequently followed up several times. Rather than receiving an answer to those questions, I have received your latest campaign communication announcing the proposed Karnup Train Station and promoting WA Labor’s record. While transport infrastructure is plainly an important issue for the community, your message does nothing to address the concerns I have repeatedly raised regarding Net Zero policy, energy affordability and reliability, Australian sovereignty, Agenda 2030, and freedom of scientific debate. It is difficult not to regard this as callous indifference to a constituent seeking clear answers before casting a vote. Your email asserts that WA Labor is “the ONLY Party” capable of delivering the Karnup station, highlights a proposed start date of 2028, and attacks the positions of political opponents. Yet it still avoids answering whether you support a review of policies that may increase energy costs, weaken reliable generation, burden households and businesses, or compromise Australia’s capacity to make independent democratic decisions. This is particularly frustrating because my questions are neither obscure nor unreasonable. They concern matters that directly affect the people you seek to represent:

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