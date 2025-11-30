BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The 13 Month Tartarian Calendar
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
204 views • 1 day ago

There is not one calendar in particular we point to as the Tartarian calendar. There were many civilizations with many calendars but all of them seem to have come from the same place and held many of the same principles for time keeping and the tracking of cycles. leading many to speculate that they had a common origin. This first original calendar would have been created alongside the invention of agriculture a little over ten thousand years ago. Just after the great cataclysms of the younger dryas that many ancient cultures recorded in their myths. This once great civilization that the myths talk about that was taken out during the younger dryas, Atlantis for example, was most likely where this calendar technology came from. This Atlantian technology has been preserved through the ages by these civilizations who have held the knowledge as sacred.


https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2023/11/04/battle-sabbath-13-month-calendar/


Check out our last video on the coming ice age spoken of in Nordic myths:


The Coming Ice Age, Endless Winter Spoken of by Ancient Man, Fimbulvetr

• The Coming Ice Age, Endless Winter Spoken of by Ancient Man, Fimbulvetr


Ways you can support the channel:


Send us a Super Thanks! Click the "Thanks" button and send us a tip


Become a Patreon Member: https://www.patreon.com/TalesOfTheOldeWorld/membership


🍿 OUR MOST VIRAL VIDEOS:


   • The Hidden Antarctic History of Polynesians

     https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y102KyKy3Jc


   • Solomon, The 1st King Of TARTARIA

     https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkIlP7AVr-M


   • Star Fort Theory

     https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9Swdj9sues


✉️ For sponsorships or other business inquiries please email us at: [email protected]


All materials in these videos are used for educational purposes and fall within the guidelines of fair use. No copyright infringement intended. If you are or represent the copyright owner of materials used in this video and have a problem with the use of said material, please send me an email, [email protected], and we can sort it out.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Tales Of The Olde World

https://www.youtube.com/@talesoftheoldeworld


Keywords
historyancient technologytartariaancient mysteryancient history guy
