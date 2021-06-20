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A musical PSA from the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus reminding you to VACCINATE!
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43 views • June 20, 2021
A musical PSA from the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus reminding you to VACCINATE!
Enjoy this encore number from our May 22nd Harvey Milk Day performance, a new take on an SFGMC concert classic, and remember - the sooner we all get vaccinated the sooner we can all sing for you again in person! 💉
Enjoy this encore number from our May 22nd Harvey Milk Day performance, a new take on an SFGMC concert classic, and remember - the sooner we all get vaccinated the sooner we can all sing for you again in person! 💉
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