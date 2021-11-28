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Human Resources: History of Mind Control
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44 views • November 28, 2021
The hereditary elite families have been farming humans for thousands of years, and as you can see, their methods have greatly improved. Why? Because over the course of the last century, the elite robber baron families of the U.S., in cooperation with the hereditary elite families of Europe, have been sponsoring academic studies in the science of human behaviorism. That way they can learn how best to create and exploit a controlled society. Just like any rancher would, they just wanted to discover the very best ways to manage their herd in order to accomplish their goals.
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