Miles Won’t Take Things That Does Not Belong to Him, Otherwise His Conscience Would Bother Him

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I hope everyone can understand that Leng Yan Sutra can help you to see yourself clearly. It allows you to get to know yourself better. I hope everyone can truly see oneself clearly and break through one’s five poisons and five phases.