Welcome To Proverbs Club.Fools And Their Addictions.
Proverbs 26:11 (NIV).
11) As a dog returns to its vomit,
so fools repeat their folly.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
It is a gross way to put it, but very true.
Reviving a contained addiction is pathetic and foolish.
