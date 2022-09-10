David Avocado Wolfe - Harmful Organisms Influences On Behaviour

For Educational & Informative Purposes Only, Not Medical Advice, Please Consult A Licensed Physician .

This happend to me twice for 5.5 months each time and almost happend several other times after that .

I had all thirteen clusters of CIRS symptoms on top of all the MCS symptoms and fungal infection in my intestines, sinuses & eyes it made me hypersensitive to Voc's & synthetic chemicals, mycotoxins & Mvoc's

And a fungal infection in my left lung

•Multiple Chemical Sensitivity.

•Food Sensitivities

• oxalate sensitivity resulting in extreme kidney pain.

• syliclate sensitivity.

•Anti diuretic hormone deficiency

•Circulatory System Dysfunction

•Up to 9 Nose Bleeds per day.

•Fibromyalgia full body joint pain.

•Autonomic dysfunction

•Memory loss & trouble speaking and thinking

•Cognitive impairment & balance problems

•Adrenaline dumping fight or flight responding to mold and synthetic chemicals

•Vitiman and mineral deficiency

•Severe Tinnitus.

•Blurred Vision, Eye Twitching , Red eyes, Floaters, Intolerance of bright lights Vision changes, Seeing halos around everything, hallucinations, shadows following my vision, patterns moving, visual contrast disruption.

•Severe Stomach pain cramping, constipation, severe liver pain, SIBO symptoms, digestive problems, slow metabolism, pancreatic pain, leakygut.

•hairloss & fungal scalp infection crawling sensations.

•adrenal distress, heart palpitations.

•unquenchable thirst

•excessive daily crying & hormone imbalances

•delayed healing & immunosuppression.

• Electromagnetic radiation sensitivity & constant static shocks.

•wheezing somtimes & (liver problems like pain)

•temperature regulation dysfunction, severe night sweats everynight, cold sweats & sweaty palms and feet all day and night.

•agitation, anger, anxiety and panic attacks, rage, depression, crying, fight or flight sence of impending doom, mood changes, extremely vivid terrifying nightmares all night every night, paranoia.

•full body weakness, muscle pain and soreness.

• bleeding gums, wisdomteeth infection, oral thrush.

•cold hands and feet , nerve pains in different places .

•numbness in the face from synthetic fragrance

• noise sensitivity, easily startled.

• twitching fingers and legs without me trying to move them and rippling twitching seizure like tremor in my whole body and deep muscle twitching im my whole body.

• hemroids & fissures resulting from hormone mimickers, fructose intolerance & fermentation due to improper food combination

•(Burning skin not all over just in one place)

•Insomnia & sleep disturbances

• severe inflammatory response to injury

