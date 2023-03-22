When big banks fail, where do we turn for financial security? - Catherine Austin Fitts

Catherine Austin Fitts | SVB Fallout Reasons + Who’s Your Banker? | Financial Rebellion When big banks fail, where do we turn for financial security and economic provision? Banking experts Catherine austin fitts and carolyn betts share their thoughts on Financial Rebellion about what we should really be concerned about. Personal finances, inflation, recession, digital currencies — all covered in this episode. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the hosts and guests in this show are not necessarily the views or the Channel's Policy.
