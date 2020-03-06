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(Video 16 ) PSYCHIATRIC DRUGS ARE DANGEROUS BY PETER R. BREGGIN M.D.
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53 views • March 06, 2020
Psychiatric Drugs Are More Dangerous Than You Ever Imagined by Peter R. Breggin M.D.
Peter R. Breggin M.D and link to his Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nv4Ww6AyPfVN/
https://breggin.com & https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nv4Ww6AyPfVN/
Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal:
A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and their Families
by Peter Breggin, M.D.
https://breggin.com/a-guide-for-prescribers-therapists-patients-and-their-families
Health (88 Videos)
Playlist by Mark R. Elsis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CN7PF10RKo&list=PL9SLRU38-i-bJphPCixEsFF2n-COg7SiE
see also https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Ug3SFczJi0
EarthNewspaper.com
Peter R. Breggin M.D and link to his Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nv4Ww6AyPfVN/
https://breggin.com & https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nv4Ww6AyPfVN/
Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal:
A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and their Families
by Peter Breggin, M.D.
https://breggin.com/a-guide-for-prescribers-therapists-patients-and-their-families
Health (88 Videos)
Playlist by Mark R. Elsis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CN7PF10RKo&list=PL9SLRU38-i-bJphPCixEsFF2n-COg7SiE
see also https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Ug3SFczJi0
EarthNewspaper.com
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