EP 2692-6PM SELF-DEFENSE IS ON TRIAL IN RITTENHOUSE CASE & THE LEFT WANTS HIM DEAD  EP 2692-6PM SELF-DEFENSE IS ON TRIAL IN RITTENHOUSE CASE & THE LEFT WANTS HIM DEAD

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The political persecution of Kyle Rittenhouse isn’t really about Kyle Rittenhouse. Self-defense is on trial. Guns are on trial as well. It seems it’s all one-sided, however. Depriving an American citizen of the right to self-defense only applies to the Left’s political opponents. It reminds me of Justice Stephens famous remark, “You Have the ‘Constitutional Right’ to Call 911, Not to Own a Gun.” The Rittenhouse prosecution has lost the case. Their defense witnesses backed up Kyle Rittenhouse’s self-defense claims and now it’s just a persecution. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19264
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