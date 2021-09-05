Veteran Victor Marx on His New Afghanistan Task Force

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Victor is a part of a new task force being put together to get our Americans and allies out of Afghanistan. we all need to hear what he has to say... Go to VictorMarx.com for more info on Victor and his mission.
For the full interview/report (34 minutes):
https://rumble.com/vm1vau-special-afghanistan-update-with-founder-atp-victor-marx.html
Victor Marx is a high risk humanitarian with successful missions to Iraq, Syria, North Africa and Southeast Asia – many times in non-permissive and high threat environments, helping orphans and widows.
Victor Marx is a rare breed of warrior. Severely abused and tortured as a child, by the time he graduated from high school, his lifestyle was filled with drugs, fights and theft. The discipline of military life and faith in God helped him recover from his traumatic childhood and empowers him to help others.