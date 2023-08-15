Create New Account
Identity Thieves
Jody and Cris discuss the many ways Team Tyranny is trying to rob us of our identities both individually and on a national scale. No identity means no purpose. This brings confusion and confusion brings compliance. It's never been more important to recapture our identities.

identitycanadagender identitynational identity

