BASES2024 Summer - Julie Phelps - ET Cultures

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Julie Phelps is former RAF, propulsion engineer, and has worked on classified "SSP" systems, for want of a better term. Here she desribes different ET and terrestrial nonhuman beings.
Julie had to flee Canada after her husband was ritually slaughtered by Canadian Satanic Cults in Ontario.
She has contributed to several BASES seminars over the years