Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for December 8, 2023

Quo Vadis

Dec 9, 2023

My beloved children, I bless you all, I bless you to be so that you turn to Me at all times.

I INVITE YOU TO CONTINUE BY THE HAND OF MY HOLY MOTHER, INTERCESTOR OF ALL HUMANITY.

I call on you to rejoice on this special date by celebrating the Immaculate Conception of My Blessed Mother, so that you can repay with joy and special recognition Her Immaculate Conception from the first moment of Her Being.

MY MOTHER IS PRAISED BY EVERYONE IN HEAVEN; ON THIS DATE SHE IS DRESSED IN GOLD of Offir FOR THIS OCCASION.

I have to tell you that My Mother has wanted to share with Her children the pain of what happens and she wears Her white suit and Her celestial mantle to accompany Her children received at the foot of My Cross.

Humanity is not moving towards good, but towards evil.

Humanity is immersed in interests that do not lead it to acquire treasures for Heaven, but for Earth.

My suffering and that of My Mother are profound in living every moment in which My children of this generation, for the most part, will surrender to Satan and be lost.

My children's faith is soft, it is not deep, but it passes through various states in a moment.

This leads to suffering to My Most Holy Mother.

My beloved, at this moment the battle for souls is strong; the evil oppressor of My children finds himself like a roaring lion in search of the slightest reason to tempt the weak and take their loot.

Be good creatures, live practicing charity in all its aspects, do not hold grudges that eat away at your life, be like children.

Seek peace and harmony among your brothers, keep in mind that My Blessed Mother distinguished herself by her faith, by not questioning, by being docile and by being the essence of Love.

GIVE YOUR HANDS TO MY MOST HOLY MOTHER AND BE LOVE, BEFORE WHICH THERE IS NO DOOR THAT DOES NOT OPEN.

I GIVE Her EVERYTHING ShE ASKS OF ME FOR THE SAKE OF MY CHILDREN.

They are in a serious moment, of interests, persecutions, falsehoods, but they are not alone; they have received a Mother who loves them and has remained with His people and will remain with His people until the end.

You My children, love My Most Holy Mother with communion in a state of grace, love My Most Holy Mother with the love you keep for her.

Be obedient children so that they continue on the right path and practice the Commandments and Sacraments.

What would it be of a son of Mine separated from Me living a particular faith without corrections or penances, without corrections to his behaviors, without love for his neighbor, absorbing what comes to him from Me and My Mother and keeping it in his heart where peace does not remain stable, but goes from one place to another!

My mother suffers for these children of mine who cause her so much suffering.

Give My Blessed Mother's hand so that they are on the right track.

My Immaculate Mother, without possessing the slightest vestige of sin, is the Sacred Vessel from which I, as God, was born.

Before what is the Gate of Heaven, the souls who have walked, practicing good, loving their neighbor, forgiving and fulfilling My Will are presented.

BELOVED CHILDREN, THERE IS NO OTHER WAY, BUT BEING LIKE MY MOTHER: obedient, lover of the Divine Will, being a Woman of Silence, merciful, possessor of all the gifts and virtues of which the Queen of Heaven is the owner.

Pure, without any sin, My Mother is the Mother of humanity, always in search of Her children and welcoming the repentant sinner so that he does not feel alone, guiding him on the right path.

Pray, My children, receive me in the Holy Eucharist in a state of grace.

Pray for those who reject Me and for those who do not love My Blessed Mother.

Pray for all humanity without forgetting that you must increase faith.

Pray for those who do not love Me, for those who do not love My Mother, for those who penetrate nauseating waters using the double-edged sword.

Pray for all humanity, it is at a peak; remain vigilant so that my Mother, who loves you with Eternal Love, does not lose you.

Privileged rose of the Celestial Garden,

a spring of crystal clear water that quens off My children's thirst,

with His Love he raises the sick and encourages them to continue.

Temple of the Divine Spirit that welcomes everyone,

without despising any of His children.

Beloved Mother, path of souls.

Dear children of mine:

I bless you on this very special date.

I bless your heart.

I bless their minds so that they don't let it go and eat their souls.

I bless you with My Love.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLSWhBD_G8U