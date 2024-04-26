Create New Account
RNC Chair Michael Whatley: Trump is connecting with ‘all’ voters, while ‘Biden’s still in bed’.
RNC chair: Trump is connecting with ‘all’ voters, while ‘Biden’s still in bed’.  Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley reacts to Trump's court proceedings, latest presidential polls and setting the pace for campaign fundraising. 

election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

