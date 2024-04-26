RNC Chair Michael Whatley: Trump is connecting with ‘all’ voters, while ‘Biden’s still in bed’.

RNC chair: Trump is connecting with ‘all’ voters, while ‘Biden’s still in bed’. Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley reacts to Trump's court proceedings, latest presidential polls and setting the pace for campaign fundraising.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.