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Operation Moonshot - UK government programme to introduce same day mass testing for COVID-19 in England
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50 views • October 02, 2020
David Icke and Dr Andrew Kaufman discuss what is Operation Moonshot
Operation Moonshot is the name given to a UK government programme to introduce same day mass testing for COVID-19 in England
Operation Moonshot: What do the leaked documents say?
https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m3558
Operation Moonshot: Leaked documents prompt questions over cost, evidence, and reliance on private sector
https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m3580
Operation Moonshot is the name given to a UK government programme to introduce same day mass testing for COVID-19 in England
Operation Moonshot: What do the leaked documents say?
https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m3558
Operation Moonshot: Leaked documents prompt questions over cost, evidence, and reliance on private sector
https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m3580
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