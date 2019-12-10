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Mad LiberTEA Time with Dan 'Taxation Is Theft' Behrman
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1 view • December 10, 2019
Mad LiberTEA Time with Dan 'Taxation Is Theft' Behrman
Mike and Paxton welcome 2020 hopeful Dan 'Taxation Is Theft' Behrman to our LiberTEA Time to talk with them and it was a blast. Starting with getting to know him a little, they move then through topics like surveillance, education, taxation, and much more. Take a load off and come meet the man with the yellow hat people are talking about. You won't be disappointed if you ask us.
Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!
Like what you saw? Check out these links for more info or to support Dan 'Taxation Is Theft' Behrman:
Campaign: https://behrman2020.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/danfortexas
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/danbehrman/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Behrman2020/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjrpyzOTuSFFrXUs18YEXPg?
Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
Come hang out with us on Discord: https://discord.gg/vffBVkm
Mad LiberTEA Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/liberTEA_party
Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
Paxton: https://twitter.com/s_paxton
Gab: https://gab.com/liberTEA_party
Minds Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/943069785252818944/feed
Video Platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enjbz6myUPfP/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIg23XC2lthOg6umP-adLEg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/liberteaparty
Bittubers:
https://bittubers.com/profile/MadLiberTEAParty
Podcast:
Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id2367977?country=us
Support Us
Paypal: https://paypal.me/MadLiberTEAParty?locale.x=en_US
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-mad-libertea-party
ART by the ART WOOLOO: https://www.deviantart.com/sortafriendly
Mike and Paxton welcome 2020 hopeful Dan 'Taxation Is Theft' Behrman to our LiberTEA Time to talk with them and it was a blast. Starting with getting to know him a little, they move then through topics like surveillance, education, taxation, and much more. Take a load off and come meet the man with the yellow hat people are talking about. You won't be disappointed if you ask us.
Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!
Like what you saw? Check out these links for more info or to support Dan 'Taxation Is Theft' Behrman:
Campaign: https://behrman2020.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/danfortexas
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/danbehrman/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Behrman2020/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjrpyzOTuSFFrXUs18YEXPg?
Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
Come hang out with us on Discord: https://discord.gg/vffBVkm
Mad LiberTEA Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/liberTEA_party
Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
Paxton: https://twitter.com/s_paxton
Gab: https://gab.com/liberTEA_party
Minds Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/943069785252818944/feed
Video Platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enjbz6myUPfP/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIg23XC2lthOg6umP-adLEg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/liberteaparty
Bittubers:
https://bittubers.com/profile/MadLiberTEAParty
Podcast:
Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id2367977?country=us
Support Us
Paypal: https://paypal.me/MadLiberTEAParty?locale.x=en_US
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-mad-libertea-party
ART by the ART WOOLOO: https://www.deviantart.com/sortafriendly
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