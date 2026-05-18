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US is embarrassment to everybody — Scott Ritter
The US views itself as indispensable for the world, but in reality no one needs what it has to offer to survive anymore, ex-US intelligence officer Scott Ritter says.
An example of that is how the US-China summit went:
💬 "[The US is] gonna sell 200 Boeing aircraft, he [Trump] said… I don’t imagine there’s companies out there saying ‘we still need some airplanes and we’ll take some Boeings’," he explains.
The cause is American ignorance, as Donald Trump doesn't even know who created the glass for the computers and smartphones the US uses so heavily.
Soon Xi Jinping is to meet with Vladimir Putin, Ritter adds, contrasting their relations with US positions in the world — "Sadly, the United States is a friend to nobody — we’re an embarrassment to everybody."