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Tenochtilan: The Distinction, City, and Mark of Cain - David Carrico and Zen Garcia NYSTV
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308 views • January 10, 2021
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David and I speak about the differences between the children of Adam and the children of Cain. What led to the murder of Abel as the beginning of the war between the seed of the woman and the seed of the serpent. As well as what the mark of Cain was and where he and his lineages were exiled to according to the prophecies of Adam concerning the destruction of the world first by water and then by fire.
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http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/zengarcia
David and I speak about the differences between the children of Adam and the children of Cain. What led to the murder of Abel as the beginning of the war between the seed of the woman and the seed of the serpent. As well as what the mark of Cain was and where he and his lineages were exiled to according to the prophecies of Adam concerning the destruction of the world first by water and then by fire.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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