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ALIEN MUMMY WITH THREE FINGERS AND THREE TOES FOUND IN PERU - GAIA (VIDEO)
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430 views • June 21, 2020
A mummified humanoid with the almond eyes, three-fingered hands, three-toed feet and elongated skull of an alien that is being touted as a game-changer towards DISCLOSURE. The video was produced by Gaia, Inc., whose spokesperson says was introduced to the mummy by Mexico’s well-known UFO and paranormal journalist, Jaime Maussan. Also in the video is Russian biophysicist Dr. Konstantin Korotkov, who invented the Gas Discharge Visualization (GDV) which shows energy fields emanating from humans and possibly souls leaving bodies after death. He is considered to be an expert in human and non-human bodies, and is not afraid to speak the Truth. Real Truther Investigators have learned the hard way, don't let the establishment, including the Smithsonian Institute get hands on new discoveries that disproves all their Fake Science Theories, and they will hide or destroy your discoveries. There have been 1,000s of giant skeletons found on earth (from 7 feet to 50 feet tall), and Scientists, Museums, and the Smithsonian Institute have hidden, lost, or destroyed ALL of them so far, all we have to prove their existence is statements from the people that discovered them, whistleblowers, and photographs. Any discoveries that don't fit the "official narrative" of the Theory of Evolution will be DENIED and DESTROYED by the establishment, so hopes are to Wake Up some of the brainwashed Scientists in small groups that can help to Wake Up other brainwashed scientists in the collective.
According to comments from those examining it, the mummy’s grey-white color is said to be from the drying powder used to preserve it. While balled up in a fetal position, it’s extrapolated to be 168cm (5’6”) tall and looks like a human except for the head, hands and feet. A piece of skin has been removed for carbon dating and the mummy has been fully CAT scanned and x-rayed.
The carbon test dates the mummy’s origin at between 245 – 410 CE. The CAT scan shows the elongated skull and multi-jointed bones in the fingers and toes. The fingers resemble the three-fingered hand also found in Peru in late 2016 and the exterior of the head – with its slit eyes and missing ears and nose – looks like the miniature “alien” skull also allegedly found in Peru in 2016.
Conscious Beings already know that Science is Fake, Science is a Religion, Science is Science Fiction. Don't be blinded by Science! Everything you have ever been taught is a LIE BY DESIGN.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Gaia
https://www.gaia.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
According to comments from those examining it, the mummy’s grey-white color is said to be from the drying powder used to preserve it. While balled up in a fetal position, it’s extrapolated to be 168cm (5’6”) tall and looks like a human except for the head, hands and feet. A piece of skin has been removed for carbon dating and the mummy has been fully CAT scanned and x-rayed.
The carbon test dates the mummy’s origin at between 245 – 410 CE. The CAT scan shows the elongated skull and multi-jointed bones in the fingers and toes. The fingers resemble the three-fingered hand also found in Peru in late 2016 and the exterior of the head – with its slit eyes and missing ears and nose – looks like the miniature “alien” skull also allegedly found in Peru in 2016.
Conscious Beings already know that Science is Fake, Science is a Religion, Science is Science Fiction. Don't be blinded by Science! Everything you have ever been taught is a LIE BY DESIGN.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Gaia
https://www.gaia.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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