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Silvermyst Plays Rising of the Shield Trainer Episode 5: Cutting the Grass
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1 view • January 06, 2020
Welcome to our themed let's play of Pokemon: Rising of the Shield Trainer! Today, we start our league journey and take on Milo. But not before dealing with Motoyasu Bede.
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