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If you're white.....be not polite. No, seriously.
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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Because if you're polite, you're a white supremacist. But don't take it from me. Take it from the Smithsonian.

The Smithsonian Institution—the federally supported museum, education and research complex often called ‘the nation’s attic’—published this lesson on whiteness through its National Museum of African American History and Culture. It was created by Congress and substantially funded by American taxpayers. And it teaches kids that whiteness is racist.
___________

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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